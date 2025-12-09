The Indo-Nepal Joint military exercise SURYAKIRAN culminated with a closing ceremony at Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, marking the successful closure of an important bilateral armed force engagement, the Indian Army informed on Tuesday (Dec 09). The 19th edition of the exercise between the armies of both countries showcased two days of an intensive high-tempo training cycle.

India's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) on X informed that the DGMOs of the Indian and Nepali Armies jointly witnessed and validated the Battalion-level Validation Exercise, concluding an intensive combined training cycle at the Foreign Training Node, Pithoragarh.

The exercise validated joint Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) for Counter-Terrorism operations under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, with effective integration of niche technologies including drones for ISR and precision targeting, AI-enabled surveillance, unmanned logistics platforms, advanced day/night sights and secure battlefield communications.

The exercise demonstrated seamless interoperability between the two armies through cohesive mission planning and coordinated execution of combined operations across battalion, company and team levels, with emphasis on intelligence-led surgical actions and aerial insertion in complex terrain.

As a symbol of enduring friendship between two forces, the DGMOs planted a Tree of Friendship reflecting shared commitment and strategic operation.

"Commending the high degree of operational synergy and mutual trust achieved, the DGMOs planted a 'Tree of Friendship', symbolising the enduring brotherhood and strategic partnership between India and Nepal," ADGPI said in a post.

The Indian contingent, of 334 personnel, was being represented mainly by troops from the ASSAM Regiment. The Nepal side was represented by 334 personnel, primarily troops from the DEVI DATTA Regiment. The exercise aims to jointly rehearse the conduct of sub-conventional operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate