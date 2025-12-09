The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for cold wave for 7 districts in Telangana as minimum temperatures in the state are expected to dip below 3 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next two days. According to IMD's latest bulletin, a yellow alert for cold wave includes the districts, Adilabad, Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy.

Predicting fog mist on December 9 and partly cloudy sky, IMD suggested that the minimum temperature will settle around 13 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will remain around 31 degrees Celsius. The weather bulletin said, “Mist and hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. The minimum temperatures are likely to be between 2°C to 3°C during the next two days. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 13°C, respectively."

Meanwhile, the report dated 8 December of the IMD states, “Minimum temperatures were markedly below normal” in Telangana by around 5.1 degrees Celsius during the previous day.

Data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) shows that 12 districts recorded temperatures below 10°C between 7 and 8 December, with the lowest, 7.2°C, reported in Kohir, Sangareddy.

IMD issues cold wave alert for North India

The IMD noted that a trough in easterlies persists along 87°E over the southeast Bay of Bengal at lower atmospheric levels. Cold wave conditions are expected to persist across central, adjoining eastern and northern peninsular India from 9–12 December. Northwest and western India are also likely to be affected from 10–12 December.