India: Odisha's DRDO pauses missile testing to save lives of sea turtles

The missile testing has been paused by the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), India's premier agency for military R&D, at Wheeler Island off Odisha coast since it is Olive Ridley sea turtles's mass nesting season from January to March next year, according to a report published in The Times of India.



The testing was paused to ensure that the endangered species were able to survive for a long duration. Mechanised boats, missile testing and movement of people badly affect the sea turtles' mass nesting and breeding off the island. This year, nearly five lakh Olive Ridleys have nested on the island.

The coast will be patrolled by the army and Coast Guard to keep fishing boats and trawlers from going close to the strips of sand near estuaries and bays, where the eggs have been laid by the turtles.

Missile's bright light, loud sounds affect turtles

A committee, led by Odisha chief secretary P K Jena, on Friday, announced the decision to pause missile testing at Wheeler Island off Odisha coast,



People hunt the small turtles to eat them and use their oil and their unhatched eggs and shells are used as fertilisers.



"The turtle nesting site is close to Wheeler Island. Since missile testing involves flashes of strong light and thunderous sound, the turtles get distracted," said Susanta Nanda, principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), while speaking to The Times Of India.



Nearly 6.6 lakh (0.6 million) sea turtles have nested at the Rushikulya rookery located in Ganjam district. Fishing has already been banned by the Odisha government across the coastal side from November 1 till May 31.



The committee emphasised the need to issue advisories to institutions, organisations, and industrial houses which are located along the coast to follow the outdoor lighting regulations, said the chief secretary.

Watch: Sea turtle released into Mediterranean sea The director of the Integrated Testing Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Balasore has been appealed by the wildlife division to provide them space outside Wheeler Island's periphery for setting up seasonal forest camps.



The marine police will use this as a base and undertake joint sea patrolling along with the forest department, while a trawler will be provided to the mangrove forest division by the Paradip Port Authority for vigilance duties.



"The DRDO will also nominate a nodal officer for better co-ordination with the forest department for the safety of the Olive Ridleys," said an official.