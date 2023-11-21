World's most dangerous bird spotted taking a swim at Australian beach

When people think of dangerous birds, they usually picture eagles, hawks, and falcons known for their hunting skills. But on Halloween in Bingil Bay, Australia, beachgoers got a surprise when they saw what they thought was a shark or turtle in the water. To their shock, it turned out to be a young cassowary, known as the world's most dangerous bird.

What make this bird dangerous?

Cassowaries are large flightless birds found in New Guinea and northeastern Australia. The southern cassowary, the most common type, is the third-tallest and second-heaviest bird globally.

They have black feathers, strong legs, and clawed feet, and they can be dangerous, but they usually avoid trouble unless provoked.

What surprised everyone was that cassowaries can actually swim, and a recent sighting in Bingil Bay showed off this unexpected skill.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos shared on social media. Beachgoers stunned by cassowary swimming in Australia ocean | Miami Herald https://t.co/TKMEkVUcAJ — 🏳️‍🌈 Chuck Hamilton (he/him/his) 🏴‍☠️🍸 (@natty4bumpo) November 13, 2023 × A reporter from the Queensland Department of Environment and Science, Nikita McDowell, described how the cassowary emerged from the ocean looking exhausted, standing under a tree with shaky legs for about half an hour.

Cassowaries are usually shy and hard to spot, and while they aren't naturally aggressive, they can cause harm if provoked.

They're even known to be involved in rare attacks on humans, mostly when people feed them. A study on cassowary attacks revealed that 75 per cent of incidents were linked to human feeding. When confronted, cassowaries charged 70 per cent of the time, and they used their claws in only 15 per cent of attacks.

If you ever encounter a cassowary, it's important to be cautious, especially around their nests. Experts advise slowly backing away, using a barrier if possible. Jumping into the sea isn't a safe escape either, as cassowaries can swim, as mentioned by the Queensland Department of Environment and Science.

With only about 4,000 cassowaries left in Queensland, they are classified as endangered. Threats include car accidents, dog attacks, and human interference, highlighting the need to protect these unique and endangered birds.