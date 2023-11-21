In latest gaffe, Joe Biden calls Taylor Swift 'Britney' at Thanksgiving

United States President Joe Biden, in the latest gaffe, confused pop star Taylor Swift with Britney Spears during remarks at the annual Thanksgiving event on Monday (Nov 20).

While pardoning the two Turkeys, Liberty and Bell, as a part of the tradition, Biden joked how the birds had to beat stiff competition for the honour and showcase 'patience'.

"Now, just to get here, Liberty and Bell had to beat some tough odds in the competition. They had to work hard to show patience and be willing to travel over a thousand miles," Biden said. Even though our Thanksgiving turkeys Liberty and Bell are from Minnesota – they’re named after the famous Liberty Bell in Pennsylvania.



And today, they have a new appreciation for the words “Let Freedom Ring.” pic.twitter.com/CiOneMJxJR — President Biden (@POTUS) November 20, 2023 ×

He then, baffling his guests at the White House, mixed up singers Taylor Swift and Britney Spears.

Biden turns 81

Biden on Monday (Nov 20) joked about his age at the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony while letting the guests know it was his birthday today.

"By the way, it's my birthday today... It's difficult turning 60," the president said with a chuckle.

"This is the 76th anniversary of this event -- and I want you to know I wasn't there for the first one," he quipped.

Being the oldest president in the history of the United States, his age also comes as a concern as he plans to run for the elections next year.

If he wins a second term, he will be 86 by the time his tenure ends.

He will celebrate his birthday with his family during their visit to the island of Nantucket this week, "with a coconut cake, which is something that they traditionally do," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.