India: IRCTC to allow passengers to book train tickets for pets online. Here's how it will happen.

India's Ministry of Railways announced that they are planning to create an online ticket booking facility for passengers who want to travel with pet dogs and cats on trains. The recent development will make it easier for people to bring their four-legged pets on the train journey.

The pet parents, who wish to travel along with their four-legged companions, have till now faced a few challenges when they try to book tickets for them on the train. However, with the recent announcement, the situation might change soon as Indian Railways is now working towards resolving this issue.

A proposal has been prepared by the Ministry of Railway to begin an online ticket booking facility for booking tickets for pet dogs and cats. This facility would allow passengers to avoid the long queues which they have been facing till now at the parcel booking counters and book tickets for the pets from their homes.

Hassle in booking tickets for pets Earlier, people had to buy tickets for 1st Class AC, cabins or coupes for their pets and get reservations for the whole coupe through the parcel booking counters present on the platform. The reservations took place on the day of travel.

Passengers were also permitted to carry their four-legged pets inside a box in the second-class luggage and brake van. The process, however, was inconvenient for them. Hence. the Ministry of Railways will start booking tickets for pets online. New proposal for online booking of train tickets for pets An online booking facility has been proposed for pets travelling in AC-1 class of trains by the Ministry of Railways. In the proposal, the TTEs were given the power to book pets on board. The ministry further hopes that the process will make it easier for passengers to travel with pets more conveniently and comfortably.

According to The Statesman, CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems) has been asked by the Railway board to make changes in the software so as to start the online booking facility on the IRCTC website. The report further stated once the online facility starts, passengers will be able to book tickets for pets online on the IRCTC website through their laptops or mobile after the train's first chart is prepared.

Conditions for booking tickets for pets animals However, the passenger will be able to book tickets for pets only after their own tickets are confirmed. The railway officials stated that TTE will also be given the authority to book tickets for dogs and cats after the online facility starts.

The pets will travel in the SLR coach, which remains reserved for the guard. The pet parents can provide water, and food to their animals at train stoppages. However, the passengers need to have their tickets confirmed and no refund will be provided to them in case of cancellation.

However, if the train is delayed by more than three hours or cancelled, the authorities will not refund the animal ticket fee. Large domestic animals like cows, horses and buffaloes will be transported in good trains. You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.