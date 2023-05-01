Dog escapes new owner, walks 64 km on foot back to his previous home after 27-day-long journey 

A dog from Ireland has made headlines after he escaped his new owner and walked 64 km back to its former home. The dog, named Cooper, was adopted by a family in Dungannon, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland; however, he was not happy with his new surroundings.

He then chose to take the perilous path to his original home. As per media reports, the previous owner of the dog was no longer able to care for him, and he had sent the dog to the kennels. The dog evaded the search party for 25 days As per a report by the Times Now, the dog spent just a few hours at his new place, where he was supposed to live with his new four-legged roommate ‘Molly.’ However, he managed to escape within hours. The new owners roped in a missing pets charity, Lost Paws NI, to aid in the search efforts. However, the Golden Retriever continued to evade the search party for 25 days.

On April 22, the charity received information from other pet owners about the whereabouts of Cooper. He was spotted roaming around local properties. Later on April 27, the charity was informed by a local that he had spotted the Golden Retriever running back to his original home.

Also Read | Move over 'hangry', these spiders start losing vision when they get hungry The dog took a 27-day-long journey According to a statement by Lost Paws NI, the dog spent 27 days running and avoiding traffic and human contact on his way back to his previous home. Lost Paws IN in a statement said, “We quickly contacted Nigel, his new owner and around 20 minutes later a photo arrived in our inbox of a dishevelled but breathing Cooper, something we were absolutely elated to see.”

The dog apparently relied on his nose to guide himself to the place he originally thought of as his home. He took the remarkable journey from Dungannon to Cookstown to Magherafelt and finally to Tobermore, with no human assistance and without having any meal.