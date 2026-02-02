/India dismisses Arbitration Court’s authority over J&K hydro projects

New Delhi: India has firmly rejected the ruling of the Court of Arbitration in The Hague concerning the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), calling the body “illegal” and its decisions “void”. The body ordered India to disclose operational data on the Baglihar and Kishanganga projects in Jammu and Kashmir in the ruling. Sources pointed out that the Indus Waters Treaty remains suspended and the arbitration body stands infructuous.

In 2025, the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) had issued a “supplemental award”, affirming its competence to hear disputes over India’s Kishanganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

Back then, in a strong statement, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it has “never recognised the existence in law of this so-called Court of Arbitration”.

The Ministry of External Affairs emphasised that India placed the IWT in abeyance in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, in which Pakistan-trained terrorists killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

Following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, India had placed the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance. The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank in 1960, allocates the waters of the Indus River system between the two neighbours. As per the treaty, India controls the eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej), while Pakistan receives the bulk from the western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab), with India permitted limited use for non-consumptive purposes like hydropower.