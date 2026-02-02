Row over ex-Army chief Naravane’s memoir: What is the controversy and what can retired officers disclose?

A controversy erupted after the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday (Feb 1) challenged the central government over its objection to quoting excerpts from an unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane, asking why the government was "so scared" of the content of the book. According to a report from the Carvan, the memoir details developments and communication between the Army Chief and political leadership during the Rechin La in eastern Ladakh and the Doklam standoff with China.

General Manoj Mukund Naravane served as the 28th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) from December 31, 2019, to April 30, 2022. He led the Army during border clashes with China, including the Galwan Valley clash, resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an undisclosed number of Chinese casualties. He wrote his memoir Four Stars of Destiny, which was scheduled for publication in 2024. The link to the book is still available on Amazon, but it shows the message “Currently unavailable.

“From his fi­rst encounter with the Chinese as a young officer in Sikkim to dealing with them in Galwan when he was Chief, from daily incidents of fi­ring across the LC to implementing a ceasefi­re with Pakistan, General Naravane takes us through his distinguished career spanning over four decades that saw him serve in all corners of the country,” the description of the book on Amazon reads. Penguin Random House is the publisher of the book.

Controversy surrounding Naravane's book- A timeline

December 2023: Excerpts were released by news agencies. These snippets reveal sensitive details about the 2020 Galwan clash and the Agnipath scheme, specifically noting that the Army’s original proposal for Agnipath differed significantly from the final government version.

January 2024: The Ministry of Defence and the Indian Army officially stall the publication. The publisher, Penguin Random House, is asked to stop the circulation of soft copies and excerpts while a full security review is conducted.

October 2025: At the Khushwant Singh Literature Festival, Gen Naravane reportedly said that the book is still "maturing like aged wine" in the review process. He clarifies that the responsibility for obtaining permission lies with the publisher.

January 31, 2026: The Caravan magazine publishes a detailed essay titled "Naravane’s Moment of Truth," quoting from the unpublished typescript. It highlights a critical moment in August 2020 where the PM reportedly told Naravane to "do whatever you deem appropriate" regarding Chinese tanks, shifting the weight of a potential war decision entirely onto the General.

What are the rules regarding Ex-Military officers writing books?



While retired officers have greater freedom than serving personnel, they are still bound by several legal and institutional frameworks:

The Official Secrets Act (OSA), 1923

This is the primary law. No officer, serving or retired, can disclose classified information, operational secrets, or "sensitive" communications that could harm national security or foreign relations.

CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972 (2021 Amendment)

A significant rule change in June 2021 tightened the rules on retired officials from intelligence or security-related organisations.

Prior Permission: They must seek clearance from the head of their former organisation before publishing any material related to their work.

Pension Risk: Failure to comply can lead to the withholding or withdrawal of their pension, as it is viewed as a violation of the "good conduct" clause.