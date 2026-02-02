/‘Even before Ajit Pawar’s ashes were immersed…’: BJP slams NCP (SP)’s ‘desperation’ for merger

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Maharashtra state unit leadership took pot shots at the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SP) on Monday for raising the pitch for a merger with the NCP and its timing, terming it desperation for unification and also questioned about the fate of its “secular” agenda.

After former NCP chief and deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash on January 28, Sharad Pawar claimed that the merger decision was to be announced on February 12. The NCP (SP) said Ajit was keen on merger and that it shared the same view. NCP (SP) leaders also said that Ajit had held several rounds of discussions with them about unifying the two factions.

NCP Maharashtra president Sunil Tatkare said on Sunday that his party’s decision to remain with the BJP-led NDA is “permanent”.

Keshav Upadhye, chief spokesperson of Maharashtra BJP, told The Indian Express, “The NCP is with the NDA and Mahayuti. If Sharad Pawar’s party wants to join hands with the NCP, it will have to join the government. In that case, what will happen to its secular agenda?”

‘Even before the mourning period ended and ashes were immersed’

“Why is Sharad Pawar’s party so desperate to merge with NCP? Even before the mourning period ended and before Ajit Pawar’s ashes were immersed, they raised the issue of a merger. Why are they in such a hurry to merge?” Upadhye asked.

Last Saturday, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar indicated that the process to merge the two NCP factions was slated for February 12 but has come to a halt following the death of Ajit Pawar. He even suggested that leaders from the NCP are no longer keen on the move despite his own party’s willingness.

Upadhye also wrote a post on social media in Marathi, questioning Sharad Pawar’s credibility and his party’s desperation to merge.

‘Criticism being aimed at Sunetra Pawar and BJP’

He said questions should have actually been raised on Sharad Pawar’s credibility, but criticism was being aimed at Sunetra Pawar and the BJP.

Ajit Pawar’s wife, Sunetra Pawar, was sworn in Saturday as the state’s first woman Deputy Chief Minister.

“On the very day the accident occurred, the Pawar faction began talking about merger, and Sharad Pawar himself expressed agreement. Actually, no one from the NCP had officially demanded such a discussion. So, what exactly was the need to push this subject forward with such haste?” he asked.

Upadhye said that by raising the issue of merger at the wrong time, the NCP (SP) only showed its desperation. “Was the talk of a merger a sign of the Pawar faction’s political helplessness? Because at that moment, it was clear that Ajit Pawar would remain with the NDA and Mahayuti,” he said.

“Why didn’t Sharad Pawar himself take a clear stand by saying no discussions regarding a merger should take place right now? He should have said, as the elder of the family, I stand firmly behind Sunetra Pawar. He should have said I will accept whatever decisions she makes. We shall hold political discussions only after the period of mourning is over.”