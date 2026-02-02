A special court in Dhaka on Monday (Feb 1) sentenced former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to 10 years of imprisonment in two separate corruption cases linked with alleged irregularities in the allocation of government land under the Purbachal New Town project. Judge Mohammed Rabiul Alam of the Special Judge’s Court-4 also handed down seven-year prison sentences to her niece, Azmina Siddiq, and a nephew, Radwan Mujib Siddiq.

Tulip Sadiq, Hasina's niece and British Member of Parliament, also received a four-year sentence. The verdict came after Bangladesh's anti-corruption body filed the cases alleging that Hasina colluded with government officials to illegally secure six plots in the Purbachal New Town Project, near Dhaka, for herself and her family members despite their ineligibility under government regulations.

Critics have accused the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of pursuing a political vendetta against the former prime minister. Hasina's party, the Awami League, had been banned from carrying out political activities and participating in the upcoming February 12 elections.

In November last year, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) sentenced Sheikh Hasina to death in absentia for crimes against humanity committed during the violent crackdown on student-led protests in July and August 2024. The tribunal found her guilty of being the "mastermind" behind a state-orchestrated attack that involved the use of lethal weapons, helicopters, and drones against unarmed civilians, resulting in approximately 1,400 deaths.



Hasina has been living in exile in India since 5 August 2024, after the end of her 16-year tenure as Prime Minister, following violent protests. She was ousted in a series of violent nationwide protests involving arson, clashes with security forces, multiple deaths and widespread unrest that paralysed Bangladesh’s political and administrative system.