/'He was saying he has a file of...': Opposition alleges conspiracy, seeks high-level investigation in death of Ajit Pawar

Questions are increasing over the death of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar after leaders from the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and even the ruling Mahayuti ally NCP expressed suspicion over the plane crash that killed him late last month. Ajit Pawar, 66, died on January 28 when the aircraft he was travelling in crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. His personal security officer, a cabin crew member, and two pilots were also killed.

What is the Opposition saying about Ajit Pawar's death?

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleged that the circumstances surrounding Pawar’s death were “deeply suspicious,” claiming it occurred shortly after Pawar spoke publicly about possessing documents related to alleged BJP corruption. "Ajit Pawar was constantly saying that he has a file of the BJP's scam and he will make a revelation of this. He said this on January 15, and he died in an accident in the next 10 days. This is mysterious," Raut told reporters.



Add WION as a Preferred Source

Raut further claimed that Pawar was preparing to break away from the BJP-led alliance and reunite with his uncle, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar. He argued that such a political shift would have been a major setback for the BJP. Raising operational concerns, Raut questioned why no senior official or officer on special duty was present on the flight and alleged lapses in aircraft maintenance and certification. While Sharad Pawar has publicly said that the crash was accidental and urged restraint, Raut insisted that the full truth may be more complex than it appears.

Echoing similar doubts, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar called for a comprehensive investigation, suggesting the possibility of a conspiracy. He questioned last-minute changes to the pilot and raised concerns over how negligence could occur in the case of such a senior leader. Wadettiwar also criticised the political developments that followed Pawar’s death, pointing to Sunetra Pawar’s swearing-in as deputy chief minister within days, and alleged that political power struggles began even before the funeral rites were completed.

BJP hits back