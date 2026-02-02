/Epstein files stash reveals Norway diplomat Terje Rød-Larsen’s derogatory remark on ‘Indians’; social media erupts

The three million pages of the files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) last week, reveal that Norwegian diplomat Terje Rød-Larsen made a derogatory remark about Indians in an email to Epstein. The files include an email apparently from Norwegian diplomat Terje Rød-Larsen in which he made an offensive remark about Indians to Epstein after the former financier forwarded him an email by an Indian politician.

The document claims that Rød-Larsen wrote, “Have you heard the saying: when you meet an Indian and a snake, kill the Indian first!” in his response to an email to Epstein, dated December 25, 2015.

Who is Terje Rød-Larsen?

Terje Rød-Larsen was a Norwegian politician and diplomat who also served as president of the prestigious International Peace Institute, but had to resign in 2020 after he was linked to Jeffrey Epstein. The politician was also a former United Nations envoy.

The revelation about the derogatory remark in the email triggered a massive backlash on social media. One user wrote, “This is too f**ked up.” Another tweeted, “They hate Indians, all of them.”

Several famous personalities are facing the heat after the release of the fresh stash of files about their links and communication with Jeffrey Epstein, a financier who was known for his international connections. Investigations started against Epstein in 2005 after the family of a minor accused him of molesting her at his mansion. In 2006, the authorities charged him with multiple counts of unlawful sex with a minor and the case was sent to a grand jury, which indicted him on a single count of soliciting prostitution.

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to “one count of soliciting prostitution and one count of soliciting prostitution from someone under the age of 18” and was sentenced to 18 months in jail but was released in 2009. Then several victims came forward and filed lawsuits against him.

In 2018, a news report again renewed the public’s interest in Epstein, and in 2019, he was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges. In 2019, Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in New York City. His death was ruled a suicide.