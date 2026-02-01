/‘Political transition from Maduro regime remnants unstoppable’: Maria Machado

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, whose party won the 2024 election, has said that a political transition away from the remnants of the Maduro regime is ‘unstoppable’. She further said that the positive changes made by the interim government under pressure from the Trump administration may not hold legal weight. In ‘Face the Nation’ interview, Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado said the US military operation to capture former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro “sent a clear message” to the members of his regime who still run the South American country, “and they’re starting to realise that things have changed for good.”

“So eventually, they might understand, and even very soon, that it is in their best interest to accept that transition is unstoppable,” Machado told CBS.

Rather than ousting the remnants of Maduro’s regime, the Trump administration is working with them and using hefty restrictions on Venezuelan oil exports.

While the Trump administration is working with the Rodriguez government, the US has not diplomatically or legally recognised their legitimacy. On Saturday, American diplomat Laura Dogu arrived in Caracas to work as Charge d’Affaires of the Venezuelan Affairs Unit. She carries the title of Ambassador due to previous roles in Honduras and Nicaragua.

‘We don't want socialism. We don't want the state owning every single facility’

“Actually, everything that Delcy Rodriguez is currently doing is because she’s complying with instructions she’s getting from the United States,” Machado said.

“So I think that the message has been delivered, and so far, we’re seeing the results in the actions taken by the regime, and also in the mood and energy that is growing within the Venezuelan population.”

“We don't want socialism. We don't want the state owning every single facility or production centre. We want private property,” Machado said. “But that requires rule of law [and] long-term guarantees for foreign investment, for local investment.”

‘Without free and fair elections, existing govt remains illegitimate power’

Machado argued that without free and fair elections, the existing government remains an “illegitimate power” and whatever comes from it has “no legality”.

Machado said that securing political transition would give refugees and political exiles vital confidence to return to Venezuela as they fear persecution and instability.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner said dismantling the Maduro regime will likely be a “very complex process”, calling it a “criminal structure” with links to US adversaries like Cuba, Iran and China.

“I will be president when the time comes,’ said Machado, who was banned by Maduro from running against him in the 2024 election.