Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Sunday that the second round of trilateral talks involving negotiators from Russia, Ukraine, and the United States aimed at ending the nearly four-year conflict will be held on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi. “We have just had a report from our negotiating team. The dates for the next trilateral meetings have been set: Feb 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine is ready for substantive talks, and we are interested in an outcome that will bring us closer to a real and dignified end to the war,” Zelensky said in a post on social media.

The announcement for the new phase of US-brokered talks comes after US President Donald Trump announced a week-long truce due to the frigid temperatures in the region.

There was, however, no official comment from Russians.

Kirill Dmitriev, a senior Russian representative, said on Saturday that he took part in what he described as a productive discussion with a US-led peace team during a meeting in Florida.

Peace deal eludes as differences still persist

Russia and Ukraine agree with Washington that a compromise is needed to end the war but still have differences on reaching a deal.

One of the biggest disagreements is on territory, with Russia keen to hold on to Ukrainian regions it currently controls, particularly the eastern Donbas industrial region.

Ukraine is currently facing a cold snap, with temperatures expected to drop to -20 degrees Celsius, adding to wartime hardships in Kyiv and other cities across the country which have been plunged into cold and darkness due to blackouts.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who agreed to halt attacks on Ukraine.

After Trump’s announcement and confirmation from Russia and Ukraine, both nations confirmed that they had halted strikes on each other’s energy infrastructure.

“In all our regions, there were indeed no strikes on energy facilities from Thursday night to Friday,” Zelensky said in a video address.

The last attack on Ukraine was recorded on Thursday, before Trump announced the truce. The Ukrainian Air Force said Russia had launched a ballistic missile and 111 drones, which damaged warehouses of the American company Philip Morris in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

The first round of the trilateral talks for ending the conflict was also held in the UAE capital Abu Ukraine.

The talks that concluded on January 24 were also attended by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.