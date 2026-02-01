/Rain, snow and strong winds lash Uttarakhand, IMD issues avalanche and thunderstorm warnings

Several high-altitude regions of Uttarakhand experienced light to moderate rainfall and snowfall over the past 24 hours, prompting the Meteorological Centre in Dehradun to issue avalanche advisories for multiple hill districts amid unstable weather patterns. The weather department reported precipitation in areas situated above 2,800 metres across Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh districts until 8.30 am on Sunday (February 1). Officials noted that similar mixed weather conditions are expected to persist on Monday, particularly in elevated regions of these districts.

Isolated spells of very light rain or snowfall may also occur in the higher reaches of Dehradun and Nainital districts, while most other parts of the state are likely to remain dry. The IMD Dehradun centre has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday (Feb 3), warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph, along with thunderstorms, are also expected at isolated locations in Dehradun, Pauri, Haridwar, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The State Emergency Control Centre has cautioned residents and visitors in high-altitude zones about heightened risks due to both avalanches and volatile weather conditions. According to the Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Chamoli district has been placed under Danger Level 2 (Yellow Alert) for avalanche risk for 24 hours starting Sunday evening. Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh districts have been issued a Level 1 (Green Alert), signalling the need for caution in snow-covered areas. Authorities have urged people to avoid steep slopes and avalanche-sensitive zones, remove snow buildup from rooftops, and stay alert while travelling in snowbound terrain. Travellers have also been advised not to halt in vulnerable locations and to watch out for trees or rocks that could obstruct snow movement.

IMD Dehradun Centre Director CS Tomar said that the current western disturbance is expected to linger overnight, while another weak system is forming but is unlikely to significantly impact weather conditions. He added that clearer weather is anticipated from February 4 onward. In the Uttarkashi district, light snowfall was recorded in Yamunotri Dham, Kharsali, and upper regions near Gangotri. As a precaution, authorities temporarily suspended the movement of pilgrims and travellers in these areas.

Rainfall data showed Kashipur receiving the highest precipitation at 10 mm, followed by Jaspur with 5 mm and the Uttarakhand Technical University area with 4 mm. Light rainfall was also noted in Chakrata, Kotdwar, and Roorkee. Strong winds swept through parts of the state, with Jeolikote in Nainital registering the highest surface wind speed at 50 kmph. Champawat, Maldevta, and Kashipur also recorded notable wind activity.