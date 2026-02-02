/'Melania' documentary director seen cuddling woman with Jeffrey Epstein in new photos

In yet another revelation from the new cache of Epstein files, photos of Brett Ratner, the director of the newly-released documentary on US First Lady Melania Trump, was seen with Epstein. In the images, Ratner is seen on a couch beside Epstein and two women, whose identities have been concealed. Ratner is seen hugging a woman while Epstein is seen hugging another woman. It remains unclear when the pictures were taken. The BBC reported that they appear to have been taken in the same location as photos of Epstein and Ratner alongside the French modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel. Notably, the documentary ‘Melania’ was Ratner’s first project since he faced sexual harassment charges by six women in 2017.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Melania documentary

A new documentary titled Melania, was released worldwide on January 30. The 104-minute film chronicles the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration, offering a "behind-the-scenes" look at Melania Trump as she prepares for her second term as First Lady. It is directed by Brett Ratner and Melania served as an executive producer and maintained editorial control over the project. According to reports, Amazon reportedly paid a record $40 million for the distribution rights and a follow-up docuseries, with an additional $35 million spent on marketing. The film earned approximately $7 million in its domestic opening weekend, making it the highest opening for a non-concert documentary.

What are Epstein Files and what we know about the latest release