/'Melania' documentary director seen cuddling woman with Jeffrey Epstein in new photos

Navashree Nandini
Published: Feb 02, 2026, 15:22 IST | Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 15:22 IST
Images from Epstein Files Photograph: (US Department of Justice)

Story highlights

New Epstein files link ‘Melania’ documentary director Brett Ratner to Jeffrey Epstein through photos included in DOJ records. The images have resurfaced as Ratner returns to filmmaking after past misconduct allegations, with scrutiny growing over Epstein’s network 

In yet another revelation from the new cache of Epstein files, photos of Brett Ratner, the director of the newly-released documentary on US First Lady Melania Trump, was seen with Epstein. In the images, Ratner is seen on a couch beside Epstein and two women, whose identities have been concealed. Ratner is seen hugging a woman while Epstein is seen hugging another woman. It remains unclear when the pictures were taken. The BBC reported that they appear to have been taken in the same location as photos of Epstein and Ratner alongside the French modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel. Notably, the documentary ‘Melania’ was Ratner’s first project since he faced sexual harassment charges by six women in 2017.

Melania documentary

A new documentary titled Melania, was released worldwide on January 30. The 104-minute film chronicles the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration, offering a "behind-the-scenes" look at Melania Trump as she prepares for her second term as First Lady. It is directed by Brett Ratner and Melania served as an executive producer and maintained editorial control over the project. According to reports, Amazon reportedly paid a record $40 million for the distribution rights and a follow-up docuseries, with an additional $35 million spent on marketing. The film earned approximately $7 million in its domestic opening weekend, making it the highest opening for a non-concert documentary.

What are Epstein Files and what we know about the latest release

The fresh cache of three million Epstein documents released by Department of Justice (DOJ) on January 30, contains name of former Prince Andrew, Bill Gates, Howard Lutnick, Elon Musk, Mira Nair, among others. Nearly 2.5 million pages remain unreleased. The term “Epstein files” refers to a collection of legal documents, court records, and investigative materials connected to Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier convicted of operating a sex trafficking ring involving underage girls. It also includes transcripts of interviews with victims and witnesses and details of his flight logs. In November, US President Donald Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Bill after Congress' approval, and made it a federal law that mandates the DOJ to release all unclassified Epstein documents.

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...

