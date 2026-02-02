The massive dump of three million Epstein documents released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) contains an interview video of convicted child sex offender late Jeffrey Epstein in which he spoke on a range of thing including his “dirty money.” In the video, Epstein is asked by an interviewer, if he thinks he's the devil himself. To this, Epstein responds that he has a "good mirror. When asked whether he is a "class three sexual predator," he called himself at “Tier 1”, at the lowest rank. Stating that he has “earned” his money, Epstein in the video is seen confidently defending what the interviewer calls “dirty money.” He also argued that those in need do not care about the source of his money.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the video, Epstein is asked if his money is dirty money. He responds, “No...because I earned it.” The interviewer interrupts saying that he earned it “advising the worst people in the world who does enormous bad things to earn money" to which Epstein is seen visibly calm. The interviewer continues and says, “You walked into the clinic where they are giving this money to these people in most dire state of poverty…did you tell them the money was coming from class three sexual predator?” Epstein calmly replies that he is “Tier 1 at the lowest” type of sexual predator. He then agrees that he is a criminal. He then adds that “everyone said they want money for their children. The devil himself said that I am going to exchange some dollars for your child's life.” He is then asked if he thinks he is a devil himself. He is seen a bit hesitant and then says, “No but i do have a good mirror.” With a smile on his face he adds, “The devil scares me.”

What are Epstein Files and what we know about the latest release