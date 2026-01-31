/Wild parties, drugs and STD claims: What newly released Epstein files reveal about Elon Musk & Bill Gates

The US Department of Justice has released millions of new records linked to Jeffrey Epstein, renewing scrutiny of the late financier and convicted sex offender’s extensive network of powerful contacts. Mandated under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the disclosure includes around three million pages of documents, more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. The material, comprising emails, schedules and internal notes, shows how Epstein sought access to influential figures and issued invitations to his private Caribbean island, Little Saint James. While the files do not establish criminal wrongdoing by those named, they shed further light on the scale and nature of Epstein’s outreach.