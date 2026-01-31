/Wild parties, drugs and STD claims: What newly released Epstein files reveal about Elon Musk & Bill Gates

Mandated under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the disclosure includes around three million pages of documents, more than 2,000 videos and 1,80,000 images.
The US Department of Justice has released millions of new records linked to Jeffrey Epstein, renewing scrutiny of the late financier and convicted sex offender’s extensive network of powerful contacts. Mandated under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the disclosure includes around three million pages of documents, more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. The material, comprising emails, schedules and internal notes, shows how Epstein sought access to influential figures and issued invitations to his private Caribbean island, Little Saint James. While the files do not establish criminal wrongdoing by those named, they shed further light on the scale and nature of Epstein’s outreach.
Among the most widely discussed disclosures are emails involving Tesla founder Elon Musk. Justice Department records show Epstein and Musk exchanged messages in 2012 and 2013 about potential visits to the island. In one email, Epstein asked how many people Musk would like “flown by helicopter”. Musk replied: “Probably just Talulah and me,” referring to his then partner, actor Talulah Riley, before asking, “What day/night will be the wildest party on our island?” The records do not confirm that any visit occurred.
Elon Musk has publicly responded after his name appeared in the newly released Epstein files. Taking to X, Musk said he had actively supported the release of the documents and welcomed the disclosures. ‘No one pushed harder than me to have the Epstein files released and I’m glad that has finally happened’, he wrote.
The records include claims made by Epstein about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The claims accuse Gates of attempting to conceal an STD from his then-wife, Melinda French Gates, following alleged sexual encounters with women described as 'Russian girls'. In one email draft, Epstein claims that Gates urged him to delete messages referring to “your STD, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda, and the description of your p****.”
In another draft, Epstein alleges that Boris Nikolic assisted Gates in obtaining drugs to “deal with the consequences of sex with Russian girls.” The same text claims Nikolic was asked to take part in conduct Epstein characterised as ranging from “morally inappropriate” to “potentially illegal.” These assertions appear in Epstein’s writings and are not corroborated by the documents themselves.
Across the material, Epstein portrays himself as holding compromising information and implies it could be used as leverage, particularly in the context of a public divorce that might damage Gates’ philanthropic standing. Gates’ team has firmly rejected all allegations. In a statement, his spokesperson described the claims as 'absolutely absurd and completely false,' saying the emails reflect Epstein’s frustration at being denied access to Gates and his willingness to invent narratives.