/'Never been on creepy island, Lolita Express': Musk denies links with Epstein despite release of 'wildest party' email

Tesla boss Elon Musk has once again dismissed the claims that he was in contact with child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein even as his name surfaced in the massive trove of fresh Epstein files. On Sunday (Feb 1), he called out “legacy media” saying that nobody had fought harder for the full release of the Epstein files than him, despite knowing that there would be smear campaign against him for the same. In his first response after his name appeared in emails to Epstein, he said that that he had never been to any Epstein parties ever, reiterating that justice in the case will only be served through the prosecution of those who committed crimes. Calling Epstein island “creepy”, the Space X CEO denied attending any party on Little Saint James island.



“I knew that I would be smeared relentlessly, despite never having attended his parties or been on his “Lolita Express” plane or set foot on his creepy island or done anything wrong at all.” he wrote on X. Speaking for the justice of the children, Musk said that one in power “must protect those cannot protect themselves, especially vulnerable children.” “I will gladly accept any amount of future pain to do more to protect kids and give them a chance to grow up and have happy lives,” he added.

Elon Musk and Epstein Files

Throughout 2024 and 2025, Must repeatedly called for the release of Epstein Files. He was the biggest donor for Donald Trump's presidential campaign and pushed for the release of the files during the campaign phase as well. When Trump became the President of United States in January 2025, Musk joined the White House leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Throughout his tenure, he pressed Trump to allow the release of the controversial documents and fulfill the poll promise. He called out the "protection racket" that prevented Trump from releasing the files. In June 2025, when he had a fallout with POTUS over big beautiful bill, he claimed that Trump's name is also in the infamous client list. He later deleted the post and apologised for his claims.

What are Epstein Files and what we know about the latest release

The fresh cache of three million Epstein documents released by Department of Justice (DOJ) show that SpaceX CEO had extensive email exchanges with Epstein, including discussions about a possible visit to Epstein’s private island, Little St James. Correspondence shows Musk coordinating potential visits to Epstein’s island in 2012 and 2013. In one email, Musk asked which day would be the “wildest party.” Additionally, the latest release also contains name of former Prince Andrew, Bill Gates, Howard Lutnick, Mira Nair, among others.