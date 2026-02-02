/'You lie to us': Zohran Mamdani faces massive protest after Mira Nair's name appears on Epstein email

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani faced massive protest by his supporters after his mother and filmmaker Mira Nair's name surfaced in the latest cache of Epstein Files released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ). A video that is doing rounds on social media shows some of his supporters heckling him outside his official residence, Gracie Mansion. Protesters were seen shouting “shame” and "you lied to us", adding that they supported him but was betrayed.

"We know about your mom. Now listen. We was with you, Zohran. We voted for you, Zohran. We advocated for you, Zohran. We advocated for you," they shouted, adding, “You ain’t getting nothing, get up in here and you lie to us. You lied, Zohran. Shame, Zohran!"

Mira Nair's name in Epstein Files

One of the email dated October 21, 2009 from American publicist Peggy Siegal read: “Just left Ghislaine’s townhouse after party for film. Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos were there Jean Pigozzi, director Mira Nair etc. Film received tepid reaction although women like it much more Hillary Swank and Gere at stupid party in Bloomingdales cheap sportwear department very weird." “Studio went for free party from store and windows for a month Going to be in Wall Street 2 tomorrow. more to come. xoxo Peg," it added. The film in the said email is speculated to be Nair’s 2009 movie Amelia, starring Hillary Swank and Richard Gere. The email, thus, indicated that Nair attended an “after party” for a film screening, hosted by Epstein, alongside Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos. Notably, Epstein was convicted in 2008.

What are Epstein Files and what we know about the latest release