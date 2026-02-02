/NIA carries out multiple raids across Kashmir valley in crackdown on terror networks

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a series of coordinated raids across multiple districts in the Kashmir Valley early today, intensifying its ongoing efforts to dismantle terror networks and disrupt funding channels operating in the region.

The operations, which began in the early hours of the morning, targeted areas in North Kashmir, including the districts of Bandipora and Sopore, as well as Srinagar, according to NIA officials. These raids were focused on residences and properties linked to individuals already in the custody of security forces and currently under investigation for their alleged involvement with terror organisations and terror financing.

A senior NIA officer confirmed the development, stating, "The raids were conducted at multiple locations in Srinagar, Sopore, and Bandipora as part of our ongoing investigation into terror-related activities. These actions are crucial to dismantling the networks that support and finance terrorist operations in the region."

The NIA’s operation comes as part of an intensified push by security agencies to clamp down on terror financing activities across Jammu and Kashmir. In recent weeks, multiple raids and arrests have been carried out in a bid to break the complex web of terror networks operating in the region, as well as the financial pipelines that fuel them.

During the raids, teams from the NIA were assisted by local police forces and paramilitary units. The searches were conducted simultaneously at several residential and other premises connected to suspected individuals with alleged links to terrorist activities. Authorities emphasised that these actions are a part of a broader crackdown to curb terrorism and restore peace in the Valley.