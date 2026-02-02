Google Preferred
‘Fitna al-Hindustan’: Pakistan claims killed 145 ‘Indian-backed terrorists,’ but offers no proof

Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Feb 02, 2026, 09:57 IST | Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 09:57 IST
Security personnel cordon off a road leading to the blast site in Quetta on February 1, 2026, a day after an attack by Baloch separatists. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Pakistan claims its forces killed over 100 “Indian-backed terrorists” in major operations across Balochistan after deadly attacks that killed 33 people. Officials accused India and Afghanistan of backing the militants, but offered no evidence. Both countries have denied the allegations.

Pakistani security forces on Sunday (Feb 1) claimed they have killed more than 100 “Indian-backed terrorists” in sweeping counterterrorism operations across Balochistan. However, the nation did not share any proof to back the claim that the "terrorists" had Indian links. These counterterrorism operations come a day after a wave of deadly coordinated suicide and gun attacks left dozens of civilians and security personnel dead.

Major operations after deadly attacks

As per reports, the raids began early Saturday (Jan 31) at multiple locations in the southwestern province of Balochistan, a day after coordinated suicide bombings and gun assaults killed 33 people, most of them civilians.

According to provincial authorities, at least 18 civilians, including five women and three children, and 15 members of the security forces were killed during the violence over the past 40 hours.

Fitna al-Hindustan

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, as cited by ABC News, told reporters in Quetta that Pakistani troops and police had killed 145 militants belonging to what the government calls “Fitna al-Hindustan”, a term it uses for the allegedly India-backed, banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

“The bodies of these 145 killed terrorists are in our custody, and some of them are Afghan nationals,” Bugti said, describing the toll as the highest in decades.

He claimed the attackers had planned to take hostages and storm government offices in Quetta’s high-security zone, but were stopped before reaching the city centre. “We were aware of their plans, and our forces were prepared,” he said.

Pakistan's unsubstantiated accusations against India and Afghanistan

Bugti repeatedly accused India and Afghanistan of backing the assailants, alleging that senior BLA leaders were operating from Afghan territory. Both New Delhi and Kabul deny the claims.

He said Afghanistan’s Taliban had pledged under the 2020 Doha agreement not to allow Afghan soil to be used for attacks on other countries, but argued that “unfortunately, the Afghan soil was still being used against Pakistan.”

