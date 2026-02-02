/Iran‘s President Masoud Pezeshkian orders start of nuclear talks with US: Report

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered the initiation of nuclear talks with the US, reported the Fars News Agency on Monday, citing a well-informed source within the Iranian government. The report said that Pezeshkian, the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has ordered the initiation of nuclear negotiations with the United States. The Iran-based Fars news agency, which is close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, one of the three branches of the Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces, quoted the source as saying that Iran and the US will hold talks strictly within the framework of the nuclear issue.

Iran and the United States have so far held five rounds of indirect nuclear negotiations.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly stressed that any negotiations with the US must be confined to the nuclear framework and conducted free from a climate of threats.

On the eve of the sixth round of talks between Tehran and Washington in June 2025, Israel and the US launched a military attack targeting the senior Iranian military leadership and nuclear facilities, which led to the suspension of the dialogue process.

Earlier, the Tasnim News Agency in Iran had reported that Tehran is carefully studying the structure of potential negotiations with the US, with a focus on lifting sanctions and advancing national interests.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said at a press conference on Monday that while threats are inherently incompatible with diplomacy, Iran has consistently demonstrated a steadfast commitment to a diplomatic approach aimed at protecting national interests and maintaining peace and security in the region.

The spokesman also emphasised a cautious and time-sensitive approach to the diplomatic process.

Esmaeil Baqaei said that regional countries have intensified their efforts as intermediaries, and Iran is carefully weighing all aspects, including the importance of timing.

Tasnim News Agency is a semi-official news agency in Iran associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.