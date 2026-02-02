/From Norway to London: How latest Epstein files sparked apologies, resignations and royal outrage. All you need to know!

Undated photos show him in a T-shirt and underwear beside a woman he could not identify. Mandelson had previously apologised to Epstein’s victims and for his friendship with the convict.
US authorities on Friday published over three million additional pages related to the investigation into the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The documents, released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act signed by US President Trump in November 2025, include more than 2,000 videos and 1,80,000 images, bringing the total to nearly 3.5 million pages.
The newly disclosed files reference a range of prominent figures, including US President Donald Trump, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, US billionaire Elon Musk, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and British billionaire Richard Branson, AFP notes. The fallout has already begun across Europe and the United States.
Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit appears at least 1,000 times in the documents. AFP reports that correspondence from 2011 to 2014 included emails in which she asked Epstein if it was “inappropriate for a mother to suggest two naked women carrying a surfboard for my 15 yr old son's wallpaper.” On Saturday, she said she “showed poor judgment and I deeply regret having had any contact with Epstein,” calling the relationship “embarrassing.” The palace confirmed she cut ties with Epstein in 2014.
Britain’s former Prince Andrew is again implicated. Undated photos show him kneeling on all fours over a woman lying on the floor. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated Andrew should testify in the US Congress, AFP reports. King Charles III previously stripped him of royal titles after allegations by Virginia Giuffre.
In fact, the files also revealed previously undisclosed email exchanges between Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, raising fresh questions about her relationship with the late financier. Among many shocking exchanges revealed, in January 2010, Ferguson wrote to Epstein: “You are a legend. I really don’t have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me.” Further, in response to Epstein asking about a potential New York trip, Ferguson reportedly wrote: “Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!” However, Sarah has not responded to the allegations and revelations yet.
Slovakia’s national security advisor Miroslav Lajcak resigned over his links to Epstein. Prime Minister Robert Fico said Lajcak had “categorically denied and rejected” the allegations, AFP reports. The texts between Lajcak and Epstein in 2018 focused on women, according to the documents.
Los Angeles Olympics chief Casey Wasserman apologised after decades-old emails with Ghislaine Maxwell surfaced. AFP reports he said the exchanges “took place before her crimes were known” and denied any personal or business relationship with Epstein. Similarly, Peter Mandelson resigned from the Labour Party after the release of documents showing $75,000 transferred to his accounts by Epstein, AFP notes.
UK's Peter Mandelson, who was dismissed as the British ambassador to Washington last year over his links to Jeffrey Epstein, resigned from the Labour Party on Sunday after newly released US documents renewed scrutiny of his connections. Banking records reported in the British media suggest Epstein transferred $75,000 to accounts linked to Mandelson in 2003 and 2004, though he told the BBC he had “no record or recollection of any payments.” In a letter to Labour's general secretary, he said “allegations which I believe to be false... need investigating by me,” adding he was stepping down to avoid “further embarrassment.” Undated photos show him in a T-shirt and underwear beside a woman he could not identify. Mandelson had previously apologised to Epstein’s victims and for his friendship with the convict.