/From Norway to London: How latest Epstein files sparked apologies, resignations and royal outrage. All you need to know!

UK's Peter Mandelson, who was dismissed as the British ambassador to Washington last year over his links to Jeffrey Epstein, resigned from the Labour Party on Sunday after newly released US documents renewed scrutiny of his connections. Banking records reported in the British media suggest Epstein transferred $75,000 to accounts linked to Mandelson in 2003 and 2004, though he told the BBC he had “no record or recollection of any payments.” In a letter to Labour's general secretary, he said “allegations which I believe to be false... need investigating by me,” adding he was stepping down to avoid “further embarrassment.” Undated photos show him in a T-shirt and underwear beside a woman he could not identify. Mandelson had previously apologised to Epstein’s victims and for his friendship with the convict.