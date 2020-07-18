India-China standoff: Rajnath Singh visits forward post near LOC in J&K's Kupwara

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited a forward post near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district on Saturday and interacted with the soldiers deployed there.

He tweeted a couple of pictures on Twitter in which he can be seen inspecting arms and ammunition at the forward post and reviewed the security situation.

Visited a forward post near LoC in Kupwara District of Jammu-Kashmir today and interacted with the soldiers deployed there.



We are extremely proud of these brave and courageous soldiers who are defending our country in every situation. pic.twitter.com/Chaqvf83Xq — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 18, 2020

Earlier today, Singh along with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane offered prayers at Amarnath Temple.

The Defence Minister is on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. He will take stock of the situation at both the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LOC).

On the first day of his visit, the Defence Minister interacted with the troops in Lukung, Ladakh along with Chief of Defence Staff and Army Chief General yesterday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has been continuously carrying out ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and China has been carrying out incursions into Indian territory in Ladakh region in recent past.

On June 15, 20 Indian soldiers laid out their lives during combat with Chinese forces in Galwan valley, leading to tensions between both nations. Chinese soldiers subsequently started moving back following dialogues between two countries through the military level and diplomatic level.