A teenage girl in the Indian state of Bengaluru died by suicide on Wednesday (Feb 12) after her mother told her not to use her mobile phone. The girl named Avantika Chourasia was a student in the 10th standard. She jumped off the 20th floor of her residential building.

Police said the family of the girl hailed from Madhya Pradesh. Her father is an engineer and her mother is a homemaker.

Avantika was a student at a private school and had failed to score good grades on a test. Her exams were scheduled for February 15, so her mother asked her to focus on her studies and not spend time on her mobile phone. Police said that her mother's constant objection enraged her and she jumped off the 20th floor of the building.

Official statements of the parents are yet to be recorded and more information is expected soon.

An Unnatural Death Report (UDR) has been filed by the Bengaluru police.

In another such case, a postgraduate student of Bengaluru University was found dead in her hostel room at the Jnana Bharathi campus on February 4. She was a 24-year-old girl who was studying in the third semester while pursuing an MA in Kannada.

Meanwhile, on February 6, a 19-year-old nursing student from Kerala allegedly died by suicide inside her hostel room in Ramanagara. The girl named Anamika Vineeth was a first-year BSc nursing student. Her parents blamed the college management for her death, saying they put too much pressure.