Actress Aubrey Plaza has broken her silence for the first time after her husband Jeff Baena died by suicide. Baena, 47, was found dead by an assistant inside his Los Angeles home last week, reports stated.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time,” Plaza and Baena’s family said in a statement issued on Monday, January 6.



Police were called in at around 10:30 am local time when Baena was found unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner's Office listed Baena's manner of death as a suicide. Before acknowledging her husband’s death, Plaza’s rep gave a statement to Deadline that read, “The family is devastated and asks for privacy at this difficult time.”



Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena tied the knot after years of dating



Plaza was seen enjoying a Knicks game on New Year's Day - days before Baena's tragic death. The couple had been together for over a decade before secretly marrying in 2020. Plaza later revealed the news in an Instagram post.

Months later, during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' show, she revealed that they decided to marry while quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic. "'It’s our 10-year anniversary, we should do something. Get an ice cream cone or do something special,'” she recalled Baena saying.



Baena, a writer and director, was best known for co-writing a 2004 indie film titled I Heart Huckabees, which starred Jude Law, Mark Wahlberg and Naomi Watts. He wrote 2014’s Life After Beth, 2020’s Horse Girl and 2022’s Spin Me Round.

