

Jeff Baena's cause of death revealed. On Friday (Jan 3), the director and husband of actor Aubrey Plaza was found dead at his Los Angeles residence. Hours after the shocking news of his death was broken, it was confirmed that the screenwriter had died by suicide, according to Los Angeles medical examiner records, viewed by E! News.

Baena was found dead by his assistant at his residence on Jan. 3 at around 10:30 am. He was pronounced dead on the incident scene.

No statement has been issued from the Baena's wife and family yet.

Baena was the husband of actor and comedian Aubrey. Over the years, the two have collaborated on several projects such as horror-comedy Life After Beth, Cinema Toast and The Little Hours.

Baena and Plaza have largely kept their love life out of the public eye. Not much is known about their relationship, but the couple met in 2011. Their professional companionship began with Baena's directorial debut Life After Beth, a 2014 zombie comedy that also starred Aubrey Plaza.

After years of dating, the couple secretly tied the knot during the Covid-19 pandemic and the actor casually announced her marriage with an Instagram post, reading, “So proud of my darling husband.”

“A lot of things happened during COVID for me. Yes, we got married. Big deal,” Plaza said during her appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We got a little bored one night. We got married and I’ll tell you how: Onehourmarriage.com. That’s real, look it up.”

Hailing her husband, the Agatha All Along actor told People: "I think that when you're with someone that is in your field, they understand what you're dealing with on a deeper level. So obviously you are able to support each other and really understand kind of the journey that we're both on."

Born and raised in Miami, the filmmaker graduated from New York University before he pursued his passion for making films and moved to Los Angeles. In his career-spanning decades, he has co-written films such as I Heart Huckabees (2004) and directed movies including Life After Beth (2014), Joshy (2016), The Little Hours (2017), Horse Girl (2020) and Spin Me Round (2022).