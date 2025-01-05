

Shahid Kapoor is entering 2025 in an action mode! On Sunday (Jan 5), the first teaser of Kapoor's upcoming film, Deva, was released.

The actioner features Shahid playing the badass police cop, Deva.

Deva teaser

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, Deva promises to deliver a high-octane cinematic experience like no other.

The teaser starts on an electrifying note with a heart-thumping background score as it presents Shahid as a rowdy cop who is catching and beating the goons in the most heroic style one can ever imagine.

While this is not the first time when the actor has opted to play a rough role, Shahid's energy in and as Deva is truly gripping and indeed entertaining.

Sharing the teaser, Kapoor wrote, "D day is here. Machana chalu #DEVA Teaser out now Link in bio."

Watch the teaser here:

The teaser also gives a special nod to legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan's iconic film, Deewaar.

Focusing on Kapoor's character, the teaser doesn't reveal much about the plot or any other character. However, as per the reports, the actor is playing a rebellious police officer, who is delving into a high-profile case. Apart from Kapoor, the movie also stars actress Pooja Hegde, who is playing the role of a journalist.

Pavail Gulati, Kubra Sait, and Parvessh Rana also play pivotal roles in the movie.

Netizens' reaction

Soon after the trailer was dropped, netizens shared their reaction. While some expressed shock, others loved Shahid as a fiery police officer.

One user wrote, ''Kabir in police mode''

Kabhi Bhi Demotivate Feel Karte Ho Toh Just Listen " Dhan Te Nan " 🔥🔥🔥



Cant Wait For #Deva

The Actor #ShahidKapoor pic.twitter.com/tkndfCFlZQ — R U D R O (@RudroSRK) January 3, 2025

Another wrote, ''I love yeh wala #ShahidKapoor — what a screen presence! What an energy! What a performance! 🔥🔥''

The D Day is here...

No dialogues...

Bas Machana 💥 Nachana 😉



Eagerly waiting for you all to witness our explosive grooves effortlessly aced by @shahidkapoor & @hegdepooja in #Deva 🤩🕺🏻💃🏻#DevaTeaser Out Now 👇🏻pic.twitter.com/ZabwAwG9nE — Jani Master (@AlwaysJani) January 5, 2025

Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva storms into theatres on January 31, 2025.