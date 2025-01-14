A week after filmmaker Jeff Baena died by suicide, his wife, actress Aubrey Plaza has deleted her Instagram account. According to reports, Aubrey deleted her account recently.



When one searches for Aubrey’s account, Instagram now displays the message, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”



Till a few days back, Aubrey's account was active with many scrolling her page to look for her photos with her late husband.



Aubrey's decision to delete the account came after Jeff died at the age of 47. He was found dead at a Los Angeles apartment earlier this month. According to medical examiner records, Jeff’s official cause of death is listed as suicide.



No additional causes or suspicious circumstances surrounding Jeff’s passing have been listed.

Aubrey Plaza issues a statement

A few days after Jeff's tragic death, Aubrey had broken her silence and issued a statement to the press. “This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time,” Aubrey, along with Baena’s family said in a statement on January 5.

Before acknowledging her husband’s death, Aubrey gave a statement to Deadline that read, “The family is devastated and asks for privacy at this difficult time.”

The couple had been together for more than a decade before they secretly married in 2020. The news was later revealed by Aubrey on Instagram where she reffred Jeff as her 'darling husband'.

Get help & support for suicide

If you or someone you know wants help for mental well-being, don't hesitate to talk to a professional. You can contact local authorities and also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline. WION does not make any recom