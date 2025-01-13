Paris Hilton to Beyonce: Celebs and Studios Who Have Donated For LA Fire Victims

Hilton has launched an emergency fund and has donated $100,000 to help victims who lost their homes.
Coming forward to help the victims, Eva Longoria has donated $50,000 for people impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.
Beyonce's charity The Bey Good Foundation has donated $2.5 million to the LA Fire Relief Fund.
The veteran actress has donated $1 million for people affected by the wildfires.
Disney donated $15 million to LA fire relief efforts. The money will be distributed among several groups, including the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the American Red Cross, and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.
Paramount Global's top bosses announced that the company would donate $1 million to LA fire relief efforts. They will be donating money to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and California Fire Foundation, among other organisations.
