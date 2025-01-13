Paris Hilton to Beyonce: Celebs and Studios Who Have Donated For LA Fire Victims

In the apocalyptic Los Angeles fires, millions of people have lost their homes, businesses, and are left with nothing.

In this terrible situation, several celebrities and renowned Hollywood studios have come forward to help people affected by the LA fires. Take a look.

Paris Hilton

Hilton has launched an emergency fund and has donated $100,000 to help victims who lost their homes.

Eva Longoria

Coming forward to help the victims, Eva Longoria has donated $50,000 for people impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.

Beyonce

Beyonce's charity The Bey Good Foundation has donated $2.5 million to the LA Fire Relief Fund.

Jamie Lee Curtis

The veteran actress has donated $1 million for people affected by the wildfires.

Disney

Disney donated $15 million to LA fire relief efforts. The money will be distributed among several groups, including the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the American Red Cross, and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

Paramount

Paramount Global's top bosses announced that the company would donate $1 million to LA fire relief efforts. They will be donating money to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and California Fire Foundation, among other organisations.