ISKP, the Khorasan Province chapter of the Islamic State, has claimed responsibility for the Tuesday (Feb 11) bombing outside a bank in Afghanistan's Kunduz that killed eight people. On Wednesday (Feb 12), the militant group, while claiming responsibility for the suicide bombing, said it was targeting Taliban employees collecting salaries.

On Tuesday, a suicide bomber attacked the front of a bank in the Northern Afghanistan city of Kunduz. Initial reports suggested that five people have been killed in the attack, however on Wednesday, the nation's interior ministry raised the toll to eight.

What did the Islamic State say?

The Islamic State's propaganda wing in a statement on Wednesday said that a suicide bomber had "detonated his explosive vest" as "Taliban militia members gathered outside a public bank to collect their salaries".

While Taliban officials have put the number of fatalities at eight, as per the UN Security Council, it was much higher. "Tens" were killed, said the UNSC, condemning the attack.

"Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to peace and security in Afghanistan, as well as in the world", said the Security Council, adding that all parties linked to such attacks must be brought to justice.

As per AFP, frequently, there are discrepancies between casualty tolls given by the Taliban and those reported by officials on the ground.

Last year in March 2024, Islamic State, claimed responsibility for a similar bombing outside a bank in Kandahar. At the time the group said it had targeted "Taliban militia" members outside the bank. While the Taliban said only three were killed in the attack, hospital authorities put the death toll at 20.

IS militants also claimed responsibility for a December 2024 suicide attack that killed the Taliban government's minister for refugees, Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani, in the capital Kabul.

(With inputs from agencies)