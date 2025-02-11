A suicide bomber killed five people including Taliban security forces on Tuesday in an explosion outside a bank in northern Afghanistan, police said.

Advertisment

Seven people were also wounded in the attack which targeted a queue of people waiting to collect their salaries from a bank in the city of Kunduz, the capital of Kunduz province.

"A suicide bomber, who had improvised explosive devices, detonated himself," said Jumadin Khaksar, police spokesman for Kunduz province.

He said civilians, civil servants and members of the Taliban security forces were among those killed.

Advertisment

"The Kunduz Province Police Command is working with relevant organisations to find the perpetrators of the incident and bring them to justice."