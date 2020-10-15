I always go for chana masala and naan, tweets Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen today tweeted a message saying the country was "lucky to be home to many Indian restaurants & Taiwanese people love them."

#Taiwan is lucky to be home to many Indian restaurants, & Taiwanese people love them. I always go for chana masala and naan, while #chai always takes me back to my travels in #India, and memories of a vibrant, diverse & colourful country. What are your favourite Indian dishes? pic.twitter.com/IJbf5yZFLY — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) October 15, 2020

"I always go for chana masala and naan, while chai always takes me back to my travels in India, and memories of a vibrant, diverse & colourful country," the Taiwan president said in a tweet.

Tsai Ing-wen was quick to ask Twitterati on their "favourite Indian dishes".

The Taiwan government has made several friendship gestures towards India in the recent past amid growing tensions with China. Earlier this month Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu had hit out at the Chinese mission after it asked the Indian media to follow "One-China" policy.

A tweet by Taiwanese foreign ministry, said, "India is the largest democracy on Earth with a vibrant press & freedom-loving people. But it looks like Communist China hoping to march into the subcontinent by imposing censorship."

"Taiwan's Indian friends will have one reply: GET LOST! JW", it said.

Earlier in the month, Taiwan had celebrated its National Day as Chinese jets entered its air space during the week leading to heightened tensions between the two countries.