Taiwan labels China latest spy accusation as 'fake'

Taiwan's government on Tuesday labelled China's new spying accusation are ''fake news'' and called it an ''attempt to frame innocent people''.

China claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory and has in recent weeks stepped up military activity near the island, including flying fighter jets over the sensitive mid-line of the Taiwan Strait.

Late Monday, for the second night in a row, Chinese state television aired a programme showing a Taiwanese academic called Cheng Yu-chin, who had previously taught in the Czech Republic and was arrested in China in April of last year.

Earlier, it had shown a video showing a Taiwanese citizen Morrison Lee, confessing to visiting Hong Kong to support anti-government protesters.

The report said Cheng had formerly worked as an assistant to Cho Jung-tai, once chairman of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), and showed Cheng on camera admitting that he knew his actions were "harmful" to China.

However both Cho and the DPP said Cheng had never worked for him. Cho, in a statement on his Facebook page, said he didn't even know Cheng.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said in a separate statement that neither they nor the Straits Exchange Foundation, a semi-official body that handles some relations with China, had been approached by any family members to request help.

The council condemned China for putting Cheng on television to make a confession, and said China was playing politics by trying to frame people for spying.