'I am sorry': Taiwanese detained in China confesses on state TV

A Taiwanese man who was detained by Chinese authorities in 2019 for "endangering national security" has admitted to the charges on state TV.

Lee Meng-chu, the detained man, had been reported as missing by his family on August 19, 2019. He had reportedly crossed from Hong Kong into Shenzhen.

He now appeared on Chinese national television channel and admitted to illegally filming military exercises in a city bordering Hong Kong.

Also read| Distrust of China jumps to new highs in democratic nations

"I am sorry. I have done a lot of bad things," said Lee, his hair cropped short, wearing a blue shirt and an orange vest with his prisoner number.

The charges are from a time when Hong Kong locals were actively protesting against China's new security rule which has been described as 'anti-democracy' by various international organisations and leaders.

He as been accused of recording videos of thousands of Chinese military police who had gathered in a stadium in Shenzhen for exercises with armoured vehicles.

"I took my phone to record some videos," Lee said in the CCTV state television report on Sunday, interspersed with scenes from his alleged actions.

Also read| Dr. Li-Meng Yan reveals China’s fake science and the COVID-19 cover-up

It has also been claimed that he crossed the border and went there to specifically observe and record the manoeuvres.

He has been accused of taking 16 videos and 48 photos, and then sharing them on the internet — after which he was arrested by the Chinese police.

However, this confession is being seeing as another 'forced confessions' by various human rights organisations who have accused China of this in the past too.