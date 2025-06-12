/Gujarat plane crash: Air India turns social media photos black

An Air India plane flying from Gujarat to London Gatwick crashed after takeoff near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday (June 12). There were a total of 242 people on board, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, one Canadian national and seven Portuguese nationals.

The airline changed its profile picture on its social media handles to black as a sign of mourning. On its website, Air India is carrying the flight number - AI 171 - in black with a black band.

Confirming the crash, the airline wrote on its X handle, "Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off."

The British High Commission in India also issued a statement on the crash on its X handle. It wrote, "We are aware that a flight from Ahmedabad to London has crashed near Ahmedabad airport."

"We are working with local authorities to urgently establish the facts and provide support. Our thoughts are with all those affected."

"The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals."

Flight AI171 crashed shortly after take-off. According to tracking website Flightradar24, it received the last signal from the aircraft at 625 feet, merely seconds after it took off.

The airline has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Air India further wrote that it will continue to provide more updates on the crash on its X handle and its website.

The aircraft was a Boeing 787 aircraft that was launched 14 years ago. This is the first time the jet has crashed.