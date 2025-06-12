/Plane crashes near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel airport in Gujarat

An Air India plane has crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, confirms the State Police Control Room. A total of 242 passegers were onboard the Ahmedabad-London Gatwick Air India flight.

The plane took off at 1:38 PM and crashed near the airport five minutes after takeoff.

Fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

“A team of over five fire vehicles from various city divisions has reached the location. Fire control measures are being carried out as a precaution,” a senior fire department official said.

As of now, there are no reports of injuries or casualties. The cause of the incident and the extent of damage to the aircraft are yet to be ascertained.

According to reports an internal inquiry has been initiated and a technical team is assessing the situation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Gujarat Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Police Commissioner regarding the plane crash and has assured all possible assistance.

(This is a developing story)