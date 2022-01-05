General Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Tri-services investigation points to air crew error

A tri-service probe is expected to brief Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today, nearly a month after the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 13 others in a terrible plane crash.

According to sources, pilot error was the most likely reason for the chopper crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat last month.



Pictures: Gen Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff: A life in pictures

The Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying General Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 12 other armed forces personnel crashed after a CFIT (Controlled Flight Into Terrain) incident.

According to sources, CIFT indicates that the helicopter was safe to fly and that the pilot was not at fault.

Reduced visibility in the Coonoor area, where the crash occurred, due to inclement weather could be one of the factors, they suggested.

CIFT is one of the leading causes of plane crashes around the world.



Watch | Gravitas: India bids farewell to General Bipin Rawat

Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, the country's top helicopter pilot in the armed forces, leads the tri-services court of investigation.

Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, the Chief of Air Staff, commissioned the Court of Inquiry.

The findings will be legally verified before being submitted to ensure that all protocols were followed during the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies)