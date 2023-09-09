G20 Summit: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz seen wearing eyepatch in New Delhi. Here’s why

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in New Delhi, on Saturday (September 9), to attend the G20 Summit and was seen disembarking the flight donning an eye patch. This comes as the 65-year-old, last week, said that he injured his face while jogging last week.

What happened?

On Monday (Sep 4), Scholz shared his picture on X, which was earlier known as Twitter, in which he was seen sporting a black patch over his injured right eye, and red scrape marks can be seen visible around the edge.

“Thanks for the well wishes. It looks worse than it is!” he posted along with the picture on his official account, stating, “Excited to see the memes.”

Chancellor’s spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said that Scholz, who has been running regularly for many years, was in good shape despite the injury.

According to his spokesperson, the German chancellor has suffered minor injuries and will have to wear the eye patch for the next few days.

“He’s doing well under the circumstances,” Hebestreit said in a regular press briefing. “He was in a good mood this morning, although he still looks a little battered,” he added.

The accident which led to injuries happened sometime over the weekend, which also reportedly led to the cancellation of some of his appointments.

As per local media, Scholz fell while he was running in his hometown of Potsdam, which is 28 kilometres (17 miles) southwest of Berlin.

Scholz has been leading Germany since December 2021, prior to which he served as the finance and labour minister of the country and was also the mayor of Hamburg.

G20 Summit in New Delhi

Despite the injury, Scholz was seen meeting and engaging with world leaders at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two leaders last met on the sidelines of the 49th summit of the Group of Seven (G7) in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies)





