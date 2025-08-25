Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (Aug 25) spoke about the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill and criticised the Opposition for opposing it. He also broke the silence on the sudden resignation of former Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Criticising the Congress and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the Home Minister said that Congress should look into their poll losses and not outrightly oppose everything that the Central government does. When asked about NDA's Vice Presidential candidate, Shah said that it should be natural to pick a candidate from South India. In a big statement, Home Minister Shah blamed the previous Congress government's misunderstanding of Salwa Judum as the sole reason for the increase in left-wing extremism in the country. In the same statement, he slammed the Opposition's Vice Presidential pick, giving weightage to claims that Retired Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy is a “left-wing sympathiser.”

Home Minister Amit Shah about Jagdeep Dhankhar

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In an interview with the Indian news agency ANI, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah addressed rumours about ‘house arrest’ of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar after his sudden resignation. Shah clarified that former Dhankhar resigned due to health reasons, as stated in his letter. He also dismissed opposition claims of "house arrest," urging not to politicise the issue and emphasising that Dhankhar left after fulfilling his constitutional service. The clarification by the Home Minister came after opposition leaders claimed that Dhankhar was "silenced" by the government.

Home Minister Amit Shah questions the Opposition's V-P pick

In an interview with the Indian news agency ANI, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Opposition for picking retired Supreme Court judge B Sudarshan Reddy as their Vice Presidential pick, while talking about left-wing extremism. He alleged that Reddy is soft towards left-wing extremism and criticised the former Congress governments for not understanding the threat of left-wing extremism. He asked the INDIA alliance to answer as to why they picked a judge whose ruling on the "armed civilian vigilante group" prevented the eradication of Naxals before 2020. Shah was referring to a July 2011 judgment that Justice Reddy co-authored with Justice SS Nijjar, in which the duo disbanded Salwa Judum in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, for being illegal and unconstitutional. The ruling was delivered while the BJP under chief minister Raman Singh was in power in Chhattisgarh. Justice Reddy's ruling said that the Salwa Judum was an “abdication of constitutional responsibilities of the State to provide appropriate security to citizens by having an appropriately trained professional police force of sufficient numbers and properly equipped on a permanent basis.”

Home Minister Amit Shahspeaks about the Constitution Amendment Bill

In an interview with the Indian news agency ANI, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Opposition for their protest against the Constitution Bill. He defended the bill that seeks to remove the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers who would be in jail for 30 consecutive days. He asked if a country can be run from jail and if it can be called a democracy. "I want to tell the entire country about the 130th Amendment. In this amendment, we have made a provision that if the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or any leader from the central or state government faces serious allegations and gets arrested, and if they do not get bail within 30 days, then they must leave their position. If they don't resign, they will be removed from their post by law. This is what we have included in the 130th Amendment," he explained.

Home Minister Amit Shah slams Congress

In an interview with the Indian news agency ANI, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said that Congress is creating “illusion” in the minds of people. “We talk to the people. We haven't just come here and sat by chance. After losing three elections, I think the level of frustration is such that the normal sense of judgment, he (Rahul Gandhi) has lost it.”