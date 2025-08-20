The Lok Sabha witnessed chaos on Wednesday as the Opposition MPs tore up copies of the three contentious bills on the removal of the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers arrested on serious charges for 30 days and threw bits of paper on Union Home Minister Amit Shah soon after he tabled the legislation and was still speaking. Videos of the incident were shared on social media.

The Opposition also trooped into the well of the House and started raising slogans even as Shah assured them that the bills would be sent to the Joint Committee of Parliament, where members of both Houses, including the Opposition, would get an opportunity to give their suggestions.

The opposition MPs started the ruckus as soon as Union home minister tabled the One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment Bill, 2025, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha.

The government tabled three Bills for the removal of Prime Minister, Union minister, chief minister or state/UT minister if they are arrested or kept in custody for serious criminal charges for 30 consecutive days.

What does the proposed legislation say

According to the bills, if a lawmaker is in custody for 30 straight days for crimes punishable with five years or more in jail, they will automatically lose their post on the 31st day.

The Constitution does not have rules to remove a Prime Minister or minister under serious criminal charges. This bill proposes amending Articles 75, 164, and 239AA so that ministers at the Union, state, and Delhi government levels can be removed if arrested for serious crimes.

Centre objects to opposition’s conduct

The Centre objected to the opposition’s conduct and said that MPs should not disrespect people’s mandate and contribute to debates and discussions.

“The public sends us to work, does the opposition come to create a ruckus? Those who insult democracy will not be forgiven by the people of the country. MPs should not disrespect the people’s mandate and should contribute to debates and discussions,” Union minister Kiren Rijiju wrote on X.

‘Draconian, govt hell-bent on creating a police state’

The Opposition described the bills as “draconian” and accused the Centre of being “hell-bent on creating a Police state” through these bills. AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress MPs Manish Tewari and K C Vengopal spoke against the bills and termed the proposed law against the Constitution and federalism.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi alleged the BJP government wanted to turn the country into a “police state”. “This bill is unconstitutional. Who will arrest the Prime Minister?... All in all, the BJP government wants to make our country a police state through these bills. We will oppose them...The BJP is forgetting that power is not eternal,” he said. “Sections of this bill can be used to destabilise governments. This bill is nothing but creating a gestapo,” he added.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in Parliament complex, “I see it as a completely draconian thing as it goes against everything. To say it is an anti-corruption measure is just to pull a veil across the eyes of the people.”

“Tomorrow, you can put any kind of a case on a Chief Minister, have him arrested for 30 days without conviction, and he ceases to be a Chief Minister. It is absolutely anti-constitutional, undemocratic and very unfortunate,” she added.

Amit Shah also moved a motion in the Lok Sabha to refer these three bills to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) for further discussion.