/Was Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta slapped? Here's what reports say

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta encountered a bitter experience on Wednesday (Aug 20) when she was attacked by a man during the "jan sunvai" (public meeting) at her residence in the capital. According to a section of the media, the Delhi CM was slapped, her hair pulled and even abused by the accused identified as Rajesh Bhaiji from Rajkot, Gujarat.

The accused grabbed the Chief Minister by her hair and held on to it for some time. During the jostling, Gupta accidently banged her head on a table injuring herself.

According to new agency IANS, that cited Delhi Police sources, a heavy object was hurled at the Chief Minister, causing her to fall to the ground. However, there is no official confirmation or a statement by the Delhi Police on this.

Second theory of being attacked

On the other hand, the slap or stone throwing claims doing the rounds in the media was debunked by Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva, who in an interaction with the media after the incident said, the CM hit her head on the table after the man tried to pull her while giving her a paper of his grievances.

"During Jan Sunvai this morning, The CM was speaking with the public like she always does. A man approached her, presented some paper and suddenly held her hand while trying to pull her towards him. During this, there was a little jostling...People nabbed him. Who is he, and all other details are being investigated by the Police...The CM is stable. Doctors have examined her. I have met her, she is a strong woman...It seems that she suffered a light blow to her head...The slap or stone-throwing stories are fabricated...Such incidents in politics are condemnable...Jan Sunvai will continue. CM is resting right now but she has said that she will not cancel her programs," said Sachdeva.

Sachdeva said Rekha Gupta’s condition is “stable” after a medical examination was done of the Chief Minister.

Motive Behind Attack

The accused Rajesh Bhai Khimji has been nabbed by the Delhi police and is being questioned. Khimji reportedly loves dogs and was angry over the top court order, his mother told the media.

"My son loves dogs. He was angry after the Supreme Court's order against stray dogs. And left for Delhi soon after. We don't know anything else," said Khimji's mother identified as Bhanuben.

She also claimed that the accused suffered from mental illness and had attacked his family members on several occasions.