/Rekha Gupta's attacker a dog lover? Rajesh Khimji's mother says he was 'angry at Supreme Court's street dog verdict'

The attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday (Aug 20) may have stemmed from the August 11 Supreme Court order against street dogs, suggest shocking new revelations. Gupta's attacker, Rajesh Khimji, loves dogs and was angry over the top court order, his mother told the media. A similar statement about Khimji's love for dogs has been shared by his neighbour, who told news agency ANI that the man, originally from Rajkot, Gujarat, used to feed stray cows and dogs.

Rekha Gupta attacked by a dog lover?

No official statement on the motive behind the attack has been released. However, as per reports, Rajesh's mother, identified only as Bhanuben, told reporters, "My son loves dogs. He was angry after the Supreme Court's order against stray dogs. And left for Delhi soon after. We don't know anything else."

Suraj, Khimji's neighbour from Gujarat, told news agency ANI that he knew the man "for the last 5-6 years". He described the 41-year-old as a "simple and generous man who has a love for animals".

What happened?

On Wednesday (Aug 20) during the "jan sunvai" or “public grievance redressal” at her residence in Delhi, Gupta was allegedly attacked by Rajesh Khimji. In a astatement state BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva revealed that during the Jan Sunvai session, as she was speaking, a man, later identified as Khimji, “man approached her, presented some paper and suddenly held her hand while trying to pull her towards him. During this, there was a little jostling...People nabbed him.”.