/SC order on stray dogs weaponised? Over 10 dogs abandoned without food in HP slaughterhouse, Delhi-NCR man attacked while walking pet Labrador

In Greater Noida, a suburb of Delhi-NCR, a man was attacked while walking his pet dog. On Sunday (Aug 17), the assailant, while calling all dogs and animal lovers a menace, cited the Monday (Aug 11) Supreme Court directive against stray dogs before attacking him, alleged Dikshant Sharma, the pet parent. Police intervention was necessary as the situation escalated violently. The dog involved in this incident was an 8-year-old Black Labrador, arguably one of the most docile dog breeds, who at the time of the incident was unwell. "My dog was just watching the entire incident quietly—he didn’t even attempt to bite or attack the man," said Sharma. He added that the man, a resident of the same society, shockingly even tried to get himself bitten by the dog Dollar. He "wanted my dog to bite him so that a case could be filed against both of us," alleged Sharma.

SC order weaponises animal haters

Notably, in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's street dog order, cases of animal lovers, pet parents being harassed, and street dogs being targeted by people are being reported from across India. In Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, at least a dozen dogs were picked up and have allegedly been locked away in an abandoned slaughterhouse without any food or water. This comes as the top court's order has been stayed while a special three-member panel examines the matter, its legality, and the repercussions. So, what is happening? Can authorities and the public relocate the dogs now? Here's all you need to know.

What did the Supreme Court say in its controversial order on street dogs?

On Monday (Aug 11), the Supreme Court of India, taking suo motu cognisance of the stray dog population in Delhi-NCR, directed authorities to begin removing street dogs from all localities. They have been asked to catch stray dogs and house them in dedicated dog shelters to be set up by civic bodies.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said that all localities should be made free of stray dogs and there should not be any compromise. It also instructed that no captured animal will be released back on the streets. The Supreme Court justices also ordered contempt proceedings against any individual or organisation that attempts to obstruct the authorities from carrying out the capture drive.

"If any individual or organisation comes in the way of picking stray dogs or rounding them up, we will proceed to take action against any such resistance," said Justice Pardiwala.

So, is it a done deal? Can authorities catch and relocate street dogs?