/SC vs strays: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta caves to animal lovers' pressure, stops 'harsh action' on stray dogs, pushes for sterilisation instead

Faced with massive uproar from animal lovers and activists over the Supreme Court's "unscientific" stray dog ban order, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has now instructed officials in Delhi-NCR to refrain from taking any harsh actions. Reports suggest that Gupta, in a recent meeting, has issued strict instructions for all stakeholders to stay on "watch and ward" mode and, instead of relocating dogs, focus on sterilisation efforts. This comes as in Delhi and around India, animal activists took to the streets in large numbers protesting against the August 11 order by a two-member Supreme Court bench ordering the relocation of stray canines from Delhi-NCR streets to shelters. These shelters do not exist at the moment and need to be constructed.

Rekha Gupta's latest order on street dogs

Citing a senior Delhi government official, the Indian Express reported, "A meeting was held recently, and the Chief Minister has strictly issued directions to all officers concerned to not take any kind of harsh action that may hurt the sentiments of dog lovers or harm the dogs."

According to the report, the Delhi government has decided to pick up any stray dogs for now. "Until the Supreme Court delivers a final decision, the government will stay on ‘watch and ward’ mode," said the official.