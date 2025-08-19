/SC vs strays: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta caves to animal lovers' pressure, stops 'harsh action' on stray dogs, pushes for sterilisation instead

Add as a preferred source on Google

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Aug 19, 2025, 14:00 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 14:15 IST
Animal lovers and rights activists take part in a protest against the Supreme Court's order directing all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to be moved to shelters (L). Stray dogs (R). (Inset) CM Rekha Gupta. Photograph: (Combination created using images from ANI)

Story highlights

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has reportedly told officials not to take harsh actions while acting on the Supreme Court’s stray dog relocation order. This comes after massive protests by animal activists. 

Faced with massive uproar from animal lovers and activists over the Supreme Court's "unscientific" stray dog ban order, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has now instructed officials in Delhi-NCR to refrain from taking any harsh actions. Reports suggest that Gupta, in a recent meeting, has issued strict instructions for all stakeholders to stay on "watch and ward" mode and, instead of relocating dogs, focus on sterilisation efforts. This comes as in Delhi and around India, animal activists took to the streets in large numbers protesting against the August 11 order by a two-member Supreme Court bench ordering the relocation of stray canines from Delhi-NCR streets to shelters. These shelters do not exist at the moment and need to be constructed.

Rekha Gupta's latest order on street dogs

Citing a senior Delhi government official, the Indian Express reported, "A meeting was held recently, and the Chief Minister has strictly issued directions to all officers concerned to not take any kind of harsh action that may hurt the sentiments of dog lovers or harm the dogs."

According to the report, the Delhi government has decided to pick up any stray dogs for now. "Until the Supreme Court delivers a final decision, the government will stay on ‘watch and ward’ mode," said the official.

Instead of the original relocation efforts, now the government will focus on mega sterilisation efforts. A campaign is being planned towards that end, and a firm will be hired to carry it out. “Tenders will be floated soon, and the selected firm will conduct the campaign, sterilising dogs on a daily basis. The number of dogs to be picked up per day and other modalities will be decided soon,” said an official, as cited by the report. According to the last dog population census conducted in 2016, the Indian capital has approximately eight lakh dogs.

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...

