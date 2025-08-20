Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta encountered an unpleasant incident on Wednesday (Aug 20) during the "jan sunvai" at her residence. According to Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva the Chief Minister hit her head on the table after a man tried to pull her while giving her a paper, probably of his grievances.

The accused has been nabbed by the Delhi police and is being questioned. As per initial information, the attacker is 41-year-old Rajesh Bhai Khimji alias Bhai Sakaria, who hails from Rajkot



"A person attacked CM Rekha Gupta during Jan Sunvai today. The accused has been nabbed by the Delhi Police and is being questioned," the Delhi CMO said.

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva has condemned the attack. In a post on X he wrote, “A mishap happened during Jan Sunvai at CM Residence, Civil Lines. Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva strongly condemns the attack on CM Rekha Gupta during the weekly Jan Sunvai.”

The Opposition too has condemned the attack.Delhi LoP (Leader of Opposition) and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi condemning the attack said “there is no place for violence in democracy”. She has urged for the strictest action against the accused.

“ The attack on Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. In a democracy, there is a place for disagreement and protest, but there is no place for violence. Hoping that the Delhi Police will take the strictest action against the culprits. It is hoped that the Chief Minister is completely safe,” wrote Atishi on X