/'You mean Sudarshan Chakra?': Russian diplomat responds on being about India’s Iron Dome

On Wednesday (August 20), Russian Chargé d'Affaires Roman Babushkin, when asked about India’s Iron Dome, promptly enquired, ‘you mean Sudarshan Chakra?’. Not just that, he also assured that he can answer better in Hindi. Talking about Russia and India’s relationship, he said, “We have a true strategic partnership, and have earned the trust in the relationship.”

“Russian weapons are a natural choice for India. We are partners of choice in defence...ready to support any endeavour,” he added.

Babushkin also assured that India must be doing something right for the West to criticise, the comments come amid 50% US tariff on Indian goods, “If the West criticises you, it means you are doing everything right...We don't expect that to happen (India to stop buying oil from Russia).”

He added, "We know about the challenging circumstances for India. This is the true strategic partnership we are enjoying. Whatever happens, even during challenges, we are committed to removing any problems...The recent phone call by President Putin to PM Modi ji, explaining and sharing the information about recent developments in Ukraine, means India matters a lot to Russia. We are capable of finding any solution for mutual satisfaction. The deepening of our partnership will help us grow together..."