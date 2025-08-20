On Wednesday (August 20), Russia reacted strongly to US remarks that it sanctioned India to end Ukraine war. Senior Russian diplomats praising trade with New Delhi and saying it's market is open to Indian goods, while strongly backing BRICS as a global stabilising force. “We have a true strategic partnership, have earned the trust in the relationship,” said Russian Diplomat Roman Babushkin.

"BRICS is a stabilising force and the center of gravity for those seeking mutually beneficial cooperation," Babushkin said on Indian ties in the backdrop of US tariffs. He also called BRICS a 'trusted platform', which has developed 'robust cooperation', which can promote multipolar cooperation. The statement has come after the recently concluded meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump. It was a seemingly different engagement from the one that took place earlier in February, where Zelensky rarely got a slot to speak or put his agenda forth.

The US President is confident he will end this war, which will be the sixth war he has paused, according to his claims. While Ukraine is ready even for a ceasefire, Washington is eyeing a larger deal.

Babushkin added, “We participated in the Vande Bharat project.” He also pointed to ‘dynamic cooperation in the railway sector’ and assured India, 'our capabilities are available for your disposal'.